Florida records smallest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida has recorded a total of 1,910,921 COVID-19 cases and 31,556 coronavirus-related deaths since the state reported its first cases exactly a year ago.

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 1,700 new cases for the first single-day increase in cases smaller than 2,000 since Oct. 19 (1,707 cases) and the smallest single-day increase in cases since Oct. 12 (1,533).

On Monday, the state Department of Health also reported 150 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 17 were recorded in Northeast Florida: 11 in Duval County (1,175 total deaths), two in Alachua County (234), two in Columbia County (157), one in St. Johns County (198) and one in Putnam County (127).

Duval County has recorded 88,825 total cases since March 2020, including 51 cases that were reported Monday. That’s the county’s smallest one-day increase since June 15 when 42 cases were reported.

As of around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 3,686 people were hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The statewide positivity rate based on Sunday’s testing was 6.32%, the health department said Monday.

Health department data released Monday showed that 3,034,636 people in Florida have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.