Publix shifts Moderna vaccine scheduling to Fridays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting this week, Publix will no longer allow Floridians to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online on Mondays.

The Florida-based grocer announced Thursday that moving forward, residents will only be able to make reservations through its online portal on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Publix online reservation system will be open on Wednesday for those seeking to make Saturday and Sunday appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scheduling opportunities for the Moderna vaccine will be limited to Fridays, but Floridians can schedule their appointments for Monday through Friday.

Customers who already have made appointments to get their second dose of the Moderna shot will not be impacted by the scheduling changes.

It’s worth noting that even though Floridians age 16 and up are eligible to get the vaccine, the Moderna vaccine is only available to those 18 and up.