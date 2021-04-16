Florida is auctioning off tons of unclaimed property to the highest bidder

TALLAHASSEE – Registration begins Friday for the 2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Auction, which will be held online for the first time in the program’s history.

Bidding will begin the following Friday, April 23, and is open to the public nationwide.

The auction items got turned over to the Division of Unclaimed Property after they were recovered from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Some of the featured items, according to a news release from Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, include collectible coins, gold coins, collectible currency, silver, gold and miscellaneous items like sports cards including Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle.

“The proceeds generated by this auction are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time,” Patronis said in a prepared statement.

Patronis said an estimated one in five Floridians have property waiting to be claimed. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.

To register for the auction, follow this link.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.