Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida

The 80,000th vaccination at the Gateway Mall FEMA site was administered Monday morning to 19-year-old Tawza Brown of Jacksonville.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Turnout has been so low for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at Florida's FEMA-run sites that about 90% of the supply has gone unused following a 11-day pause, health officials said.

The federally-run vaccine site at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando only administered 268 doses of the 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were available on Sunday, site spokesman Ian Ohlin told the Orlando Sentinel.

For much of the day, there was “little to no wait,” Ohlin said.

A similar story played out in Miami, where by Monday afternoon, officials at the Miami had only administered 303 doses of the vaccine of about 3,000 that were available.

Ad

Shirley Harrison had planned to receive the single-shot vaccine Sunday, she told WSVN-TV.

“I heard was going on, and I just changed my mind. I said, ‘I’ll do Pfizer,’” she said.

Late Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the pause, which began after 15 women, out of nearly 8 million people who received the vaccine, developed blood clots.

A federal advisory panel decided the benefits far outweighed the risks.