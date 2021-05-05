Unclaimed property auction raises nearly $900,000

The state of Florida is auctioning these unclaimed items and several others online this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Wednesday that the most recent Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction brought in an impressive $899,000, with 59,000 items sold.

“I am thrilled to share that our first online virtual auction was a huge success!” Patronis said. “This is great news for Floridians since the proceeds are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time.”

The CFO also announced that more than $24 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in April.

“Since becoming your CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent of unclaimed property to the rightful owners and I’m especially proud that, since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, we have recovered and returned more than $403 million,” he said.

The nationwide auction featured items such as collectible coins, gold coins, collectible currency, silver, gold and miscellaneous items like sports cards, including Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle.

Unclaimed property includes: financial assets that is unknown, lost or inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner, dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, uncashed checks, dividends, deposits, credit balances and refunds, and abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Patronis said an estimated one in five Floridians have property waiting to be claimed.