Partly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

Authorities search for Delia Young

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Florida
,
missing child alert
,
13-year-old
Delia Young. (Image: National Center for Missing and Endangered)
Delia Young. (Image: National Center for Missing and Endangered) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Florida girl. (WKMG)

Investigators tweeted Thursday night that Delia Young was last seen a week ago in an Alachua County neighborhood.

Young was last seen in Gainesville on May 14. She was wearing blue pajamas and carrying a pink purse.

Young is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 75 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: