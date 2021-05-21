Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Florida girl. (WKMG)

Investigators tweeted Thursday night that Delia Young was last seen a week ago in an Alachua County neighborhood.

Young was last seen in Gainesville on May 14. She was wearing blue pajamas and carrying a pink purse.

Young is a Black girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 75 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.