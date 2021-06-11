Saturday marks 5 years since Pulse Nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – This Saturday will mark five years since a gunman murdered 49 people at Pulse, a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Florida.

The former Pulse Nightclub is now a national memorial site. The Senate passed a bill ahead of Saturday.

Florida Representative Val Demings helped introduce this bill. She says Orlando strong is more than just a slogan-- it is a promise to support each other. To never forget those we lost and who injured on that tragic night.

This memorial is to honor those memories and that promise.

An Orlando Center is also getting help to assist the survivors and their families.

The LGBT+ Center Orlando is seeking the public’s help after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office slashed a funding request that would’ve gone to a program that helps Pulse survivors and their families.

The Center received $25,000 from Fred and Maria Wright. They lost their son during the deadly shooting.

“While the Governor sends the message that we do not matter, that our loss and sacrifice are unimportant, we know otherwise,” Fred and Maria Wright said.

The money is getting matched by the Heart of Florida United Way.

The center serves on average around 20 to 25 families. But that number increases as the remembrance days itches closer.

According to the Center, they are still down around $40,000 for its fundraising efforts.

If you would like to donate visit their website here.