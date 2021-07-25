2-day lobster mini season is this week

Officials in Florida are advising anyone participating in this week’s two-day lobster mini season to be aware of regulations.

The season kicks off Wednesday and wraps up Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging participants to follow boating safety regulations, including using a diver’s down device when in the water, making sure to measure any lobster before you take them and not anchoring around coral.

According to FWC, the daily bag limit is six per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, and 12 per person for the rest of Florida.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said his agency will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water. He added that anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly.

FWC also encourages participants to help with coral restoration efforts, offering these tips:

Be careful not to anchor near corals. Avoid touching corals. Clean diving gear. Use environmentally-friendly sunscreens. Visit FLCoralCrew.com for more information.

A recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters is required except for anyone exempt from recreational license requirements.

Regular season is Aug. 6 through March 31.