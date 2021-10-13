Mostly Cloudy icon
Florida

Did you quit your job in August? We want to hear from you

Associated Press

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

Tags: Jobs, August
Report finds more Americans quitting jobs than ever before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

We want to know why you quit your job in or around August. Please let us know below and leave your contact information if you want News4Jax reporter Anne Maxwell to reach out.

I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

