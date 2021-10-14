Florida launches nationwide law enforcement recruitment initiative with new website

A new recruitment initiative launched by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office is encouraging job seekers from across the country to come “Be a Florida Hero.”

The initiative aims to draw new recruits into law enforcement careers in Florida with the launch of a website that collects law enforcement career opportunities across Florida into a first-of-its-kind, one-stop shop.

According to the National Police Foundation, a majority of police departments nationwide experienced staffing shortages in 2020. Reports attribute the shortages to municipality budget cuts, low morale among officers and increasing retirement rates.

Moody said fewer officers on patrol leads to a less safe populace and an environment ripe for crime.

“Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. We want officers from areas that don’t value their service to know that here in the Sunshine State, we back our blue,” Moody said in a news release. “Florida enjoys a long tradition of supporting law enforcement, and we have leadership that understands and appreciates what it takes to protect and serve.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted incentives like the passage of a pro-police law and proposals including a $5,000 signing bonus for new officers, an academy scholarship program and out-of-state relocation financial support.

The Be A Florida Hero website includes an interactive map of Florida where users can click on different areas of the state and see exactly where open law enforcement jobs are located. The website also includes in-depth descriptions of each branch of law enforcement in Florida, with contact information for potential job seekers to get in touch with the right agency.

View the Be A Florida Hero website by visiting BeAFloridaHero.com.