Slain Florida police officer remembered as a 'true hero'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 28-year-old Hollywood police officer killed in the line of duty was remembered Monday as a “true hero" who sacrificed his life protecting the community.

Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across the state gathered at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Monday morning for a service honoring Yandy Chirino, who was killed Oct. 18 during a confrontation with a burglary suspect.

“We will never forget you Yandy, Rest in peace, brother. We’ll take it from here,” Hollywood police Chief Christopher O’Brien said Monday.

Chirino was shot when he responded to a call about suspicious activity in a Hollywood neighborhood.

After the shooting, police arrested Jason Banegas, 18, who was charged with first-degree murder and multiple other charges.

Chirino worked for Hollywood police for four years and received several commendations, including an officer of the month honor.

The service included a full honors presentation, including a riderless horse, a rifle volley, the playing of “Amazing Grace" on bagpipes, a last radio call, a flyover and the folding of an American flag, police officials said.

After the service, the procession headed to Hollywood to make brief stops at Memorial Regional Hospital, where Chirino died and the Hollywood Police Department and then to Miami Lakes for burial at Vista Memorial Gardens cemetery.