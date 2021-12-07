DeSantis announces $276M plan to upgrade infrastructure

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at R.E. Olds Park in Oldsmar, near Tampa, on Tuesday to announce budget requests to upgrade and expand the state’s infrastructure and for water restoration projects.

As part of a three-year plan, DeSantis is asking for the Legislature to sign off on $276 million for more than 76 projects across Florida.

“That is just the state’s portion of it. There’s almost always a local match for that,” DeSantis said. “So, you’re really looking at over $500 million of investments to support this type of infrastructure.”

DeSantis also said there will be many projects announced in the near future.

“You’re going to end up seeing probably well over a billion dollars in this over the next couple of years, which is going to be really, really good,” DeSantis said.

He is expected to unveil his full budget requests this week before lawmakers head back to the state Capitol for the upcoming legislative session.

DeSantis also mentioned improving traffic, support for Florida’s water resources, protecting economic livelihood and more.