Increased demand: Miami-Dade expands hours for COVID testing

MIAMI – Officials in Miami-Dade County have opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to an increased demand.

“We are working around the clock to make sure Miami-Dade residents have access to testing to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release on Tuesday.

She said the county has also distributed 152,000 take home rapid test kits.

“Our residents are doing the right thing by getting tested if they were exposed, have symptoms, or to take extra precautions during the holidays, and that’s why we are doing everything we can to expand access to testing countywide,” the mayor said.

The Zoo Miami site is open for testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Ron Gonçalves, General Manager for NOMI Health Florida.

“We don’t have enough words to thank Nomi’s frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line in administering tens of thousands of tests and vaccines daily, working long hours — even during the holidays," Goncalves said.

Overall, Florida has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week.