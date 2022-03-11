Extension approved after Florida legislative session goes into overtime

The House and Senate on Friday formally extended the legislative session to Monday, as lawmakers need extra time to pass a state budget.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The House and Senate on Friday formally extended the legislative session to Monday, as lawmakers need extra time to pass a state budget.

Lawmakers approved a resolution (SCR 2002) that extended the session until 11:59 p.m. Monday, but the extension will only apply to the budget and budget-related bills.

Other legislation will die Friday night if it hasn’t passed. Lawmakers were scheduled to end the 60-day session on Friday, but budget negotiators were unable to finish a spending plan by a Tuesday deadline.

That deadline involves a law requiring a 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the completed budget.

House Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, and Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, finished the budget Thursday, starting the 72-hour clock.