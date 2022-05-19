20 dollars turns into a $1 million dollar Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced on Thursday that Gregory Wojciechowski, 62, was the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off winner of a $1 million dollar prize. He chose to claim his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment, meaning he’s taking home $795,000 of the $1 million dollar prize won from the scratch-off ticket.

The Fleming Island native purchased his winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED ticket from the 7-Eleven on County Road 200 in Middleburg.

Gold Rush Winning Lottery Ticket (WJXT)

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED is a $20 dollar scratch-off game with a 1-in-2.65 overall odds of winning. It launched in September 2021, and there are 32 chances to win $5 million and 100 chances to win $1 million -- well, 99 if you count Wojciechowski’s winning. If you can’t hit the big wins like Wojciechowski, the scratch-off ticket also features over 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.

Wojciechowski isn’t the only party receiving a reward. The 7-Eleven, where the ticket was purchased, will receive a $2,000 dollar bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery supports education by contributing more than $41 billion to enhancements and through its Bright futures Scholarship program, which sends more than 917,000 students to college. Scratch-off alone generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Trust Fund (EETF) in 2020-21.