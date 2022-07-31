Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds seven

Overnight shooting in downtown Orlando injures 7; shooter still at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the sounds of gunshots were captured on a YouTube live stream near Wall Street. In the video, people could be seen running shortly after shots were fired.

The video went on to show at least two people lying on the ground, as well as officers securing the scene.

Ad

To see the video, click here.