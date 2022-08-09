89º

Florida

Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

Guests under 18 required to have chaperone after 9 p.m.

Landon McReynolds, Producer

News4JAX Staff

Tags: Universal Orlando, Theme Parks, Universal CityWalk, Orlando, Florida
Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV in Orlando contributed to this report.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

Anyone under 18, without a parent or guardian, must leave CityWalk at 9 p.m.

Other exceptions include:

  • If those under 18 are staying at a Universal hotel/resort
  • If those under 18 are planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark

The change comes just weeks after a fight between kids caused police to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.

The curfew is only in effect on weekends.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email