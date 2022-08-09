Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV in Orlando contributed to this report.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.

Anyone under 18, without a parent or guardian, must leave CityWalk at 9 p.m.

Other exceptions include:

If those under 18 are staying at a Universal hotel/resort

If those under 18 are planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark

The change comes just weeks after a fight between kids caused police to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.

The curfew is only in effect on weekends.