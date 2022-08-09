Universal creates weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now implemented a weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk.
Anyone under 18, without a parent or guardian, must leave CityWalk at 9 p.m.
Other exceptions include:
- If those under 18 are staying at a Universal hotel/resort
- If those under 18 are planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark
The change comes just weeks after a fight between kids caused police to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.
The curfew is only in effect on weekends.