Florida gas prices decline for the 10th straight week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices fell 11 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for 10 consecutive weeks, plunging a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 1, 2022.

It now costs $53 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon fuel tank. That’s $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when pump prices set a new all-time record high price of $2.89 per gallon.

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average was in the $3.40s, which could be where pump prices eventually plateau.”

Despite the recent downturn at the pump, drivers are still paying about 55 cents per gallon more than this time last year. That’s the difference of about $8 on a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.75), Tallahassee ($3.68), Naples ($3.66)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), The Villages ($3.43), Orlando ($3.43)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free in your area by using the free AAA mobile app

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator

Find Florida Gas Prices