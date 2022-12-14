TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, wrong-way crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning, WKMG reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the 21-year-old woman was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44 Sunday. Prior to the crash, Dulin had garnered about one million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

FHP said a Toyota Tacoma was driving in the wrong direction and hit the car Dulin was in, killing all three in that car—including the social media star, a 22-year-old New Smyrna Beach man and a 25-year-old Daytona Beach man. That’s when FHP said the driver of the Tacoma took off running from the scene.

Troopers later said they spoke with the 36-year-old passenger in the Tacoma, who sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The Deltona woman was reluctant to provide the identity of the driver, who was described as a heavyset man, according to FHP.

Dulin’s father, James Dulin, said friends of Alexandra’s had reached out to them that night, which prompted him to call Florida law enforcement.

“While I was on (the phone) with them, the doorbell rang, and there was an Indiana state police officer, and at that point in time, we just all collapsed because we knew why he was there,” James Dulin said.

He told News 6 that he had spoken with her the day before the crash about flying home to Indiana for Christmas, and they had just seen her for Thanksgiving.

Dulin described his daughter as loving and someone with a generous heart.

He said that while he didn’t know the parents of the other two killed in the crash, he’s sending love to the families.

“Despite all of this attention on her, there were two other lives lost, and another young man in the hospital, and as much as she’s drawing attention, I think that that attention should be spread to the other valuable lives that have been affected and the families that are going through what we’re going through,” James Dulin said.

FHP said they are still investigating that crash and working to figure out who was behind the wheel of the Tacoma.