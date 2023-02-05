Teen fatally shot at fair in Florida county known for rodeos

ARCADIA, Fla. – A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its annual rodeos, authorities said Sunday.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting of the 17-year-old boy at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The gunman hadn't been caught by midday Sunday.

No further details were released.

Because of the fatal shooting, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday and said the only events taking place would be a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. The pageant would be limited to contestants, exhibitors and family members, the association said in a statement.

Arcadia is located almost 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Tampa. It is home to the state’s oldest rodeo event, the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.