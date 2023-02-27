Florida senator nixes proposal to ban dogs from sticking heads out of car windows: report

Florida Sen. Lauren Book filed a bill intended to protect animals, and the legislation included a proposal that would make it illegal to let a dog stick its head out of a window of a moving car.

But after getting feedback on that proposal, Book plans to amend the bill and remove that ban from the legislation while keeping the rest of the animal protection measures, according to WFLA.

The bill — Senate Bill 932 — would also ban the declawing of cats.

News4JAX spoke last week with Dr. Christian Broadhurst, a veterinarian at the Clay County Humane Society, about the legislation, which is called the Animal Welfare bill.

Broadhurst says the part of the proposal that he applauds the most is the declawing of cats, Broadhurst says declawing has no benefits to cats but is usually done to protect the owner’s furniture.

“For me, the declawing is something that’s much more — when reading that bill, I was actually very impressed by that,” Broadhurst said. “Declawing is something where I believe we’re the only western country that declaws cats or allows it in some places.”

The legislation would also create a registry of animal abusers.

In addition, the bill proposes prohibiting the sale of rabbits “in specified locations and during specified months.”

It would also limit when and how animals can be tethered outside.

There’s also a companion bill in the Florida House, HB 381, but that legislation covers animal testing in the cosmetics industry.