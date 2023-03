Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday at the Oxbow Bar and Grill in Fort Myers.

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

The topic of the news conference, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., was not released.

Hurricane Ian pounded Fort Myers Beach last fall and the area is still recovering.

