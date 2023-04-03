Study finds most dangerous, safest times to drive in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are more than 15 million licensed drivers in Florida. With that many people, trying to get around the state can be dangerous.

A law office in South Florida took a look at data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, collected between 2017 to 2021, and came up with the most dangerous days and times to hit the road.

It turns out the middle of the night is when you should avoid traveling.

The Schiller Kessler Group’s study pointed to 2 a.m. as the most dangerous, noting that 693 people involved in crashes died from their injuries.

The wee hours fared the worst with 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. tied for the second worst times to drive.

The safest time to drive in Florida is 8 a.m.

In second -- is 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

The most dangerous day to drive in Florida is Sunday.

On all Sundays between 2017 and 2021, more than 2,000 of all people involved in road crashes suffered fatal injuries.

Saturdays were the second worst day of the week.

The safest day of the week to drive was Wednesday.

Between 2017 and 2021 there were 2,036 deadly crashes in the state.

In the end, the study found that although roads may be clearer during the early hours, fatal crashes are more than five times more likely to happen during that time in comparison to rush hour.