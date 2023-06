DELEON SRPINGS, Fla. – Check out this grinnin’ gator!

An amateur Florida photog captured the photo above while out and about on June 14.

Melissa Chadwell said it was a “lucky shot” from DeLeon Springs.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock,” Chadwell said on Facebook. “Too cute!”

The post received thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares and comments.

See ya later, alligator!