Gov. DeSantis speaks on conflict in Israel at synagogue in Surfside

WASHINGTON – A day after President Joe Biden confirmed that at least 11 Americans were killed in the violence in Israel and Gaza over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to speak about the conflict at a synagogue in Surfside.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel in Miami, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue, at 8:45 a.m.

The Surfside community has a largely Jewish population. In 2021, a condo building in Surfside collapsed, killing nearly 100 people, many of whom were from the Jewish community.

US delivers aid to Isreal

The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, the White House said Monday, as the Pentagon reviews its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally in the war with Hamas.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed Monday evening that the first batch of military aid in the wake of the violent assault by Hamas militants is “making its way” to Israel.

“We fully expect there will be additional requests for security assistance for Israel as they continue to expend munitions in this fight,” Kirby said. "We will stay in lockstep with them, making sure that we’re filling their needs as best we can and as fast as we can.”

Also on Monday, a senior Defense Department official warned that the U.S. is closely watching Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups, noting that the decision to shift American ships in the region was to deter any of these groups from entering or expanding the conflict against Israel.

Among the ships moved into the region were two Mayport-based destroyers, the USS Carney and the USS Thomas Hudner.

Kirby said U.S. officials have yet to identify a direct link from the Hamas militants who executed this weekend’s deadly attacks to Iran itself, although the country has a “degree of complicity” considering its long support for the group.

With a new ground offensive in Gaza imminent following the Saturday surprise attack by Hamas, Army officials said Monday they were concerned about the ability to meet additional demand for ground munitions and Congress needed to act quickly to provide help in time.

In addition to the 11 American citizens whose deaths Biden confirmed, an undetermined number remain unaccounted for. It was not yet clear if the missing are dead, in hiding, or had been taken hostage.

Biden said the U.S. believes it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, but officials are working to confirm that.

“I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts,” Biden said in a statement.

To underscore U.S. solidarity with Israel, the White House was lit in the blue and white colors of the Israeli flag on Monday night.

The attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliation have left more than 1,600 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

_____

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.