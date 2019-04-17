$8,000 reward offered for details on missing pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An $8,000 reward is on the table for information that leads to an arrest in the disappearance of a 23-year-old Archer woman, officials said Wednesday.

Jasmine Robinson was six to seven months pregnant when she vanished. Her family last saw her Feb. 18. Robinson is considered missing and endangered, and would be having her child soon, according to a news release from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

The reward comes in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association's Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and CrimeStoppers.

“Detectives have and continue to gather significant technical and forensic evidence,” said Lt. Brett Rhodenizer, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “But we also know that there is key information that only certain people can provide, and this unique reward opportunity just may encourage them to do the right thing for Jasmine and her child. We know she left her home in Archer with someone, and there is someone who knows who that is.”

The search for Robinson remains active, but if the investigation reveals that criminal activity has prevented her from coming home, the reward money will be available to help solve the case, officials said.

Tips received through CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and can be sent by phone at 352-372-STOP (7867), online at stopcrime.tv, or by using the new P3Tips app for Android or Apple devices.

