Alachua County won't arm school employees

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Public Schools won't arm school employees.

The school board voted Tuesday evening to opt out of the school guardian program.

The vote confirms that only law enforcement officers can have firearms on campus.

Many school superintendents and school boards have said they will not implement the guardian program, which would allow school employees, including some teachers, to bring guns to school if they are specially trained and deputized by sheriffs.

The guardian program was part of a $400 million package legislators crafted in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 people dead.

The money for the program was included in the $88.7 billion state spending plan signed into law Friday by Gov. Rick Scott.

