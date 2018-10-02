3 arrested, guns sought in Big Daddy Guns burglary

Jaharold Davis (left) and Devito Early (right) are both charged with burglary.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two men and an unnamed young person were arrested after a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun store in Gainesville, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the trio cut two locks off a security door before hammering through the front glass and entering the Big Daddy Guns store on Northwest 75th Street last Thursday. Surveillance video shows them inside the business smashing display cases and stealing over a dozen guns.

WATCH: Surveillance video during burglary

During the investigation, deputies were notified by another business of three people seeking ammunition for one of the unique guns stolen during the burglary, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, investigators served a search warrant at an apartment on Southwest 6th Place where both Jaharold Davis, 21, and Devito Early, 19, were arrested, deputies said. Both were charged with burglary.

A juvenile, who was said to be the lookout during the crime, was also arrested.

Additional charges were expected, the Sheriff's Office said.

Seven firearms were recovered but additional guns remained on the street. A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the recovery of those firearms.

