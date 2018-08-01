Cigarettes pulled from Gainesville Walgreens stores

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In an effort to help smokers kick their habit, Walgreens stores in Gainesville have removed cigarettes from their shelves, according to the Gainesville Sun.

The decision makes it the first Walgreens location in the state of Florida to stop selling cigarettes, the newspaper reported.

It's a citywide test run that will last between 12 to 18 months before the company makes a decision on whether to roll out the change at other Florida locations.

The change comes years after its competitor CVS decided to stop selling cigarettes and replace them with patches and other products designed to help smokers quit.

Walgreens has 824 stores in Florida -- the most of all 50 states.

