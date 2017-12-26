Gainesville man beaten with vase, forced to strip naked

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville man was beaten over the head with a vase, robbed at gunpoint and then forced to strip naked early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers answering a call about a nude man inside a Kangaroo Express convenience store about 4:15 a.m. learned he had been robbed, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened in front of the victim's home at Southern Pines Apartments on Southwest 17th Place off Southwest 20th Avenue.

The victim told police two strangers confronted him, dragged him into the road and forced him to get on the ground at gunpoint. They then beat him and stole his clothes, police said.

The victim said one of the robbers fired two rounds at him as he got up and ran away, but fortunately they missed.

No suspect information or motive was released.

