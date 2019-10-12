Man arrested in stabbing after 7-hour SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An intense seven-hour SWAT team standoff ended in Gainesville with the arrest of Narayana Ary, 38.

Detectives said he stabbed a person inside the Campus Walk Condominiums around midnight Saturday.

Gainesville police said they got a call to investigate a person stabbed multiple times.

Officers kept the victim alive. Then rescue workers took the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Ary, who is described as a friend of the victim, stabbed the victim after an argument.

Officers said they surrounded the apartment and made several attempts to convince Ary to come out but he refused.

Gainesville police Special Response Teams responded to the scene, including SWAT, the Negotiation Response Team and the Emergency Services Team.

Finally, at 7 a.m. SWAT officers entered the apartment and took Ary into custody.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

Records show Ary has a lengthy rap sheet, including convictions for grand theft, organized fraud, marijuana possession and violation of probation dating back to 2013.

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.