Florida woman hoping for ride with cops fakes abduction, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville woman got a ride from police Wednesday night, but not the one she was hoping for, Officer Ben Tobias said.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, Nahjai Aitaniya Williams, 20, called police just after 8 p.m. and said she had just escaped an abduction.

Tobias said multiple units responded to the Circle K on Southwest 34th Street in full force.

Williams told police she had been forced into a vehicle, blindfolded and taken to an unknown location in Gainesville, where she was kept in a closet for two days, Tobias said.

Williams said she was finally able to break out of the closet Wednesday evening and called 911, Tobias said.

But after three hours of investigation, police determined Williams had invented the abduction, Tobias said.

He said she later admitted she made up the story to get a ride home to Starke.

Officers took her to the Alachua County Jail instead, Tobias said.

Williams, who was charged with filing a false police report, was not listed as an inmate Thursday morning.

There's no word on whether she eventually made it home.

