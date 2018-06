GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An envelope containing a white powdery substance was found Thursday afternoon at U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho's office in Gainesville, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded about 4 p.m. to the office on Northwest 27th Court. The entire building was evacuated.

Deputies told News4Jax that it's unknown what the substance is.

The investigating is ongoing.

