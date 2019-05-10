Man arrested Friday in connection of a murder that happened 3 years ago

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - After three years of investigation, forensic testing, witness and suspect interviews, the Alachua County Sheriff's office have announced an arrest in connection with the homicide of Isadore Lee that happened on January 11, 2016.

Deputies said Lee was 26-years-old when he was shot and killed.

Dedrick Deron Baldwin, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators have not said what led them to arrest Baldwin as a suspect in connection with his homicide.

