Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old Gainesville girl

Laurie Balthazar, 16, was last seen March 7 in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida authorities have issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old Alachua County girl.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Laurie Balthazar is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she was last seen March 7 on NW 27th Avenue in Gainesville, wearing a lavender halter top sweater, green leggings and a tan floral scarf.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

