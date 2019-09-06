Search underway after police chase through county lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An active search is underway for a suspect who led officers on a chase through county lines.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, officers in the area of 13th Street near Highway 441 in Gainesville were able to stop a burglary in progress. The suspect drove off, bumping into a deputy's vehicle before leading them on a chase toward the Bradford/Clay county line where a BOLO was issued.

Friday morning, deputies in Bradford found the suspect vehicle abandoned after a crash in on State Road 16 and Lightning Strike Road in Starke. Investigators began searching the woods for the suspect(s) and are working to gather more information.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was also dispatched for assistance. They alerted drivers in the area to plan for delays and use an alternate if possible.

