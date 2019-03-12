Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old who could be headed to Florida

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police issued a Nationwide Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who could be headed to Florida.

Authorities say she could be with a man considered armed and dangerous.

Noelani J Robinson is believed to be with 34-year-old Dariaz L. Higgins. Police say he is also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

Police do not know where in Florida he could be headed, but noted Florida and Las Vegas ties.

Authorities say Higgins was last seen driving a black SUV, but have not been able to provide any more information. Higgins is accused of not returning Robinson to her mother as planned around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

If anyone sees Dariaz or the child, they should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately.

