AMBER, missing child alerts now available by text message

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida agency charged with alerting residents when a child goes missing or has been abducted is making some changes to its alert system.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is upgrading its AMBER and Missing Child Alert Public Notification System, adding new ways for Floridians to receive the life-saving alerts.

Using the Everbridge platform, citizens can now receive AMBER and Missing Child Alerts through text messages and email. Those changes take effect Tuesday, and current subscribers will receive an email about the change.

In the coming months, citizens will also be able to sign up to receive alerts through voice calls, TDD/TTY messaging, and through mobile device apps.

To use the new system, residents must create an Everbridge account using this link: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736727806

Current subscribers will continue to receive email alerts, but, to access the additional functions, citizens will need an Everbridge account. Everbridge will use your email and phone numbers to send Florida AMBER and Missing Child Alert notifications only. Information will not be sold or distributed.

Everbridge is used by government agencies to issue emergency alerts, like severe weather warnings, nationally and in Florida.

If you have not yet signed up to receive AMBER and Missing Child Alerts, you can do so using the link above after noon Tuesday.

