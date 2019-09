MACCLENNY, Fla. - Two high school students were treated for injuries when they fell from a homecoming parade float in Macclenny, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the float, which was being towed by a pickup truck, turned onto West Stansell Avenue from West Boulevard. During the turn, two students fell from the float.

Both students were hospitalized. Their injuries were said to be minor.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.