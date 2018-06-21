Baker County man accused of soliciting teenage girl online

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Deputies arrested a Macclenny man after a parent said the man was having inappropriate conversations on Facebook with a 14-year-old girl, the Baker County Sheriff's Office told News4Jax Thursday.

According to the offense report, Timothy Weathers, 28, was arrested June 12 on charges of obscene communication and cruelty toward a child.

When deputies were made aware of the alleged conversations, the teen's mother provided a detective with the girl's Facebook password, the Sheriff's Office said. The detective began having conversations online with Weathers, pretending to be the teenager.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Weathers would send messages requesting photos and demanding proof he was speaking with the teen. The detective said he then received a photo of Weathers, unclothed.

The Sheriff's Office said the conversation became sexual, and Weathers made plans to meet the teenage girl at a home with no parents. A group of deputies waited at the residence, but Weathers did not show and stated that he could not risk "getting caught" with the teen.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Weathers on June 11. He surrendered to a detective the following day.

