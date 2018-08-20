Baker County releases names of man shot, killed by deputies

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the man shot and killed by deputies Wednesday, hours after a standoff that began when the man shot his neighbor during an argument.

The heavily redacted report names the man on Whippoorwill Lane who died as 58-year-old Charlie "Lee" Hodges, 58, and the neighbor who Hodges is accused of shooting earlier in the day as Walter Thompson, 68.

Investigators said Hodges got into an argument with Thompson and shot him. Thompson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hodges barricaded himself in his home.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said Hodges opened fire on the deputies when they responded to the initial shooting.

"We tried everything we could to get this individual to surrender to us without any harm to him or our deputies," Rhoden said Thursday. "Hours and hours of negotiating with him, trying to get him to come out and surrender. He didn’t want to, and that’s when he engaged our officers, and we engaged back."

No deputies were hurt, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was handling the investigation.

