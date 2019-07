Within an hour of the Baker County Sheriff's Office posting on Facebook that a toddler was found wandering the Sands Pointe neighborhood in Macclenny, the parents were located.

An investigation of this situation is currently underway.

The Baker County Sherriff's Office wrote on Facebook, "Thank you for the overwhelming response. Baker County is the best!"

