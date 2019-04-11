Need a gun lock? Stop by Baker County Sheriff's Office

MACCLENNY, Fla. - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is giving away gun locks free of charge to residents who need them.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook page, saying people can stop by the agency’s reception office to pick up their gun lock while supplies last.

The gun locks were donated by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Along with the lock, you’ll be information about the Veterans Crisis Line, a hotline for veterans in need.

To learn more, stop by the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Macclenny or contact the agency by phone at (904) 259-2231.

