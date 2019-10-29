Couple hit twice, killed on US 301 in Bradford County

Micah Phoenix and Yomadith Rodriguez Matos were killed on US 301 in Bradford County.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman were killed Monday night while walking on US 301 near the Alachua-Bradford County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred just before midnight on 301 near Southwest 85th Street in Bradford County.

Troopers said Micah Phoenix, 37, and Yomadith Rodriguez Matos, 32, were walking down the southbound lanes of US 301 -- one in the right lane and the other in the left -- when they were hit by two different cars at the same time.

Troopers said it was unclear why the pair were walking down the road.

After they were hit, a semi-truck driver was unable to stop before also hitting both pedestrians, according to investigators.

Matos and Phoenix died at the scene of the crash.

Family said the two were dating, and Matos' brother told News4Jax she leaves behind three daughters, ages 12, 10 and 8.

All three drivers stopped and remained on the scene. None of the drivers were injured and alcohol was not a factor, troopers said.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the couple who was killed, and this story will be updated later today.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.