Sheriff: Bradford County deputies bust 'crack haven'

BRADFORD COUNTY Fla. - Deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office have busted what Sheriff Gordon Smith called a "crack haven."

According to investigators, the house on Southeast 46th Loop in Keystone Heights is in deplorable condition. The Clay County Sheriff's Office also helped in the operation.

The sheriff personally delivered a letter to that house Friday saying it’s a “nuisance” and that deputies won’t tolerate drugs there.

Two people were arrested on drug charges. The homeowner, Danielle Suit, 32, is charged with possession of meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Jeremiah Frame, 39, was also arrested on multiple drug charges.

Deputies described what they found inside as a nightmare: a falling roof, blood and filth on the floor, multiple dogs and a lot of drugs.

"The house was completely a disaster. Completely unsafe for someone to live in," said Master Deputy Tanner Foerman. "We were able to collect narcotics, a lot of drug paraphernalia."

Sheriff Gordon Smith in a Facebook video posted on the Bradford County Sheriff's Office page personally issued Suit a letter declaring the house a neighborhood nuisance.

"We're not gonna have it anymore," Smith said. "Do we have a fair understanding? I'm not here to demean you. I'm not here to put you down, but as the sheriff representing the people of Bradford County, we do what we're supposed to, to put an end to this, and I hope you can work with us to bring an end to this and get yourself some help."

Foerman said the house has been on the Sheriff's Office's radar for some time, and the drug task force has been investigating for weeks. It's part of the Sheriff's Office's zero tolerance policy on drugs.

County code enforcement and building inspectors deemed the house unsafe to live and the homeowner has been warned to enter the house at their own risk.

Neighbors told News4Jax it's unfortunate because the house was once a beautiful home on the water but got overrun with drugs. Another neighbor said he would like to see it burned to the ground due to its bad condition.

This is not the first time the house has been investigated. In 2013, deputies responded to a possible meth lab. Seven people, including Suit, were arrested. Two people were charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine. The others were charged with unlawful possession of listed chemicals to manufacture meth. Clay County Fire Rescue was called to clear the scene due to the presence of the chemicals.

