Clay County commissioners reject half-cent school tax resolution

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday against the proposed half-cent sales tax referendum that would have appeared on a ballot in 2019.

The resolution was sent back to the Clay County School Board for refinement. Commissioners requested that an agreement be reached for the referendum to be placed on the 2020 general election ballot.

A half-cent sales tax resolution would help pay for improvements to Clay County public schools. Photos shared by the school district show some of the run-down and rusty equipment in some of the schools.

The school board said it needs about $350 million for upgrades and an additional $300 million to build new schools. The tax would span 30 years, bringing in about $13.5 million annually.

In May, the Duval County School Board voted to place a referendum for a half-cent sales tax on a special election ballot. The Jacksonville City Council has not voted on the request.

