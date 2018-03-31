Clay County deputies seize kilos of drugs, weapons

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - At least eight arrests have been made and drugs and guns have been seized as a result of recent investigations in the Middleburg area, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels and his deputies said the crackdowns will continue countywide.

The Sheriff's Office posted a collage on social media, showing a sampling of what investigations have recently gotten off the streets.

Deputies said they were able to track down kilos of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a 9 mm and .45-handgun that were illegally possessed.

The Sheriff’s Office said its making good on one of Daniels' campaign promises: driving out drugs and reducing crime.

"The community is going to be very pleased with the work that's going on and what they're going to see when this comes to an end," said Sgt. Keith Smith, with the Sheriff's Office.

Part of the sheriff's effort is based around the "See something, say something" initiative, asking community members of all ages to keep their ears to the ground and let investigators know when suspicious or illegal activity is happening.

Part of that includes youth outreach. Daniels and his deputies are trying to make it easier for young people to inform investigators, and feel safe doing so.

"The kids are our eyes and ears in the school. They hear everything that’s going on," Smith said. "That way, they can go in there and it’s optional for them to give us, as far as their personal information, or if they want us to contact them."

As always, Clay County residents are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 with any information that could help. Tips can also be submitted on www.claysheriff.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.