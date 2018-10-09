Clay County deputy fired, let inmates get drunk, report states

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office was terminated after an internal investigation determined he was allowing inmates on work crews to become intoxicated.

According to the internal affairs report, inmates were getting drunk while under the watch of Deputy David Barnes. It was reported specifically while inmates were edging the grass outside the Clay County courthouse.

The report said the inmates found a way to separate alcohol from an altered form of hand sanitizer by filling bottles with the substance and adding salt. During interviews with the inmates, one said, "Deputy Barnes is on his cellphone 'a lot' ... and plays 'twerking' videos for them as well."

Some inmates were also found to have marijuana in their system, the report stated. A van was reportedly trashed on Barnes' watch with enough garbage to fill two bags.

During an interview with Barnes, he admitted, "It's kind of hard to watch five inmates all the time, with eyes on them all the time," according to the report.

After the lengthy investigation, Barnes submitted his resignation, the report said. It was denied because Sheriff Darryl Daniels decided to fire Barnes. A statement from the sheriff reads in part:

"The employee was terminated as a result of his actions. Serious misconduct is always met with firm disciplinary action from this administration."

News4Jax reached out to Barnes for comment Monday night but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.