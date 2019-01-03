Convicted sexual predator sought by Clay County deputies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office asked for help locating a convicted and registered sexual predator who they said is wanted on felony warrants.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Anthony Cantrell has failed to comply with sexual predator requirements. He's known to frequently visit the Daytona and Palm Coast areas. He works construction as a trade.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-264-6512.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.