Do you have unclaimed checks in Clay County?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Clerk’s Office may have money for you in the form of an unclaimed check.

Like all Clerk of Court offices across the state, local clerks review unclaimed and uncashed checks annually and send out a public notice once the funds have remained unclaimed for more than a year.

The checks were mailed but never cashed for various reasons. The intended recipient possibly moved away without leaving a forwarding address or put the check away and forgot about it.

The Clay County Clerk’s Office has nearly $18,500 in unclaimed funds.

The list of more than 250 checks and funds on deposit includes uncashed jury service checks, witness checks, overpayments, refunds, cash bonds, and garnishment deposits from as low as $5.60 to more than $700.

View Clay County’s unclaimed funds list here: 2019 Unclaimed Funds List for Publication

The clerk's office list will also be published in the legal ads section of the local weekly newspaper.

Whether you are an individual, business or an organization, make sure to view the unclaimed checks list. If you see your name or your business' name on the list, you have until Sept. 3 to claim the money.

“We work to make sure our customers receive the funds that are rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Court Tara S. Green. “Whether the amount is large or small, it’s important that we help citizens finalize their court-related process by notifying the recipients in this way.”

Please Note: If you do not collect your money by this year’s deadline (9/3/19), Section 116.21 of Florida statutes allows funds to be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

Call 904-269-6317 for more information on how to receive the funds or for which names are listed.

